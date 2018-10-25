Hairspray rehearsals are in full swing

You can’t stop the beat as members of Harrogate St Andrew’s Players are finding out as they rehearse for their next show Hairspray.

The musical about a teenager’s quest for dance fame and her fight for equality runs at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday October 31 to Saturday November 3.

The score includes Good Morning Baltimore, You Can’t Stop the Beat, It Takes Two, The Nicest Kids in Town, I Can Hear the Bells and Without Love.

Performances are on Wednesday October 31 and Thursday November 1 at 7.30pm; Friday November 2 at 4pm and 8pm; Saturday November 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502 116.