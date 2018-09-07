Go on safari with TV adventurer Monty

Royal Marine-turned naturalist and TV presenter Monty Halls will open Harrogate Convention Centre’s newest lifestyle travel show next month with a talk in the Royal Hall.

Following the success of his latest Channel Four show, My Family and the Galapagos, Monty will be recounting his adventures to a live audience on Friday September 28 before officially opening the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show the following day.

Show organiser Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “Monty Halls is gaining a reputation as an expert in animal conservation and raising awareness of the environment. We were thrilled when he agreed to open what we hope will become the leading travel show in the UK for those who want to plan an adventure holiday which respects the planet.

“Not only is he opening the show for us on the Saturday but the evening before he’ll be in the Royal Hall telling the inspirational stories of his adventures around the world.”

Halls, a Royal Marine-turned naturalist, took his whole family, including two young daughters, to live on the Galapagos for three months.

He said: “I‘d been to the islands several times before, but always working, and to suddenly see them through a five-year-old and a three-year-old’s eyes, and of course my wife’s eyes as well – that’s the concept of the series.”