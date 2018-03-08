Get ready for Guys and Dolls

When you see a guy reach for stars in the sky you can bet that ... someone somewhere is putting on the musical Guys and Dolls.

And in this case it’s Ripon Operatic Society which is turning Harrogate Theatre into Prohibition Era New York.

It is the story of Nathan Detroit, who runs a floating crap game, his long-suffering fiancee Adelaide, gambler Sky Masterson and his attempts to woo prim and proper missionary Sarah Brown.

“This show demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a ‘doll’, “ said Hannah Ruddy, of the society.

It features songs like If I Were a Bell, I’ve Never Been in Love Before, A Bushel and A Peck, Take Back Your Mink, Luck Be a Lady and Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat.

Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando famously played Nathan and Sky, respectively, in the big screen version.

It was written by Frank Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and is based on the stories of Damon Runyon.

The leads for Ripon Operatic Society are Kevin Burton as Sky Masterson, Nadia Murell as Adelaide Adams, Michelle Rundle as Sarah Brown and Steve Hibbs as Nathan Detroit.

Guys and Dolls runs at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday April 25 to Saturday April 28, daily at 7.30pm.

There is a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be booked at Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502 116.