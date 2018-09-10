G&S favourite on its way to county theatres

West Yorkshire Savoyards presents the witty and sparkling stage show Yeomen of the Guard in the county later this year.

Set in a dangerous Tudor England, the Yeomen of the Guard contains some of G&S’s finest music, comic dialogue, coupled with drama and intrigue, making this one of the most emotionally engaging of all the ‘Savoy’ Operas.

The talented and experienced Savoyards’ cast is drawn from the region’s best opera companies and includes experienced Manchester soprano Helen Fieldsend as Elsie Maynard, and local actor and director Graham Weston as the hapless jester Jack Point.

The production is in the hands of professional director, the former D’Oyly Carte company principal, Alistair Donkin while the orchestra is conducted by Oliver Longstaff.

The company has received the backing of TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

The broadcaster, novelist, journalist and gardener said: “The works of Gilbert and Sullivan continue to inspire and amuse generation after generation of music-lovers and theatre-goers, and the West Yorkshire Savoyards continue to enthral their audiences.

“With Sullivan’s tuneful melodies and Gilbert’s rapier-sharp wit coupled with the West Yorkshire Savoyards’ high standards, any audience can be assured of a great show.”

The Yeomen of the Guard is at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Sunday September 23 at 3pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or on the door.

The Yeomen of the Guard is on at St John’s, Sharow, near Ripon, on Saturday September 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: www.stjohnssharow.org.uk