Frazer Theatre Comedy Club: line-up for next session

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is going ‘one better’ after one of its most successful shows ever this month.

It presents two co-headline acts as different as they are talented for its next session of Friday March 22. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Steve Gribbin is a Liverpudlian singer and guitar player with an uncanny ability to expertly skewer incredibly topical events, sometimes even having a new song ready in the evening about an event from that morning’s news.

In contrast, Stuart Laws is an award winning writer, director and playwright as well as his first love of stand up comedy.

Endlessly inventive and as whip-smart clever as they come, Stuart’s live performances are always a joy to behold.

The full line-up includes:

Steve Gribbin– Saturday Night Live, The Mary Whitehouse Experience

Stuart Laws – James Acaster tour support, Edinburgh Fringe

Mickey Overman – Just For Laughs London New Faces showcase

Matt Stellingwerf – 2016 Billy T Comedy Award Nominee (New Zealand)

Knaresborough Players vice-vhairman John Pearce said: “Our March show is going to be an absolute delight.

“We know musical comedy always goes down a storm on Knaresborough, with acts such as Christian Reilly and Jollyboat always being rated incredibly highly.

“So we’re very happy to be bringing another expert of the genre to town.

“Steve Gribbin is a seasoned pro who only gets better, constantly honing his talents to be as great as they possibly can be, which is why he’s in demand around the world.

“Stuart Laws first came to our attention a few years ago at the Edinburgh Fringe as one half of the sketch group ‘I Am Wario’ a show which had us roaring with laughter from the very start.

“His solo work is every bit as funny and it’s a joy to finally have the stars align and him make it to the Frazer.

“ Ably supporting them are two fresh new voices on the circuit with Mickey Overman, who is tearing a path straight to the top, and Matt Stellingwerf, a relatively recent import from his home country of New Zealand with a brilliantly unique point of view. We challenge you to find a finer bill of comedy.”

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough.