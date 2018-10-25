Fairytale ballet for your little ones

This half term Northern Ballet’s newest ballet for children, Puss in Boots, will have its world première in Leeds with 17 performances at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre from October 27 to November 3.

It will hit the road next year with a stop at Harrogate Theatre on Thuesday May 30 at 2pm and 4pm and Friday May 31 at noon, 2pm and 4pm.

Inspired by the fairy tale, Puss in Boots tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck.

This child-friendly 40- minute ballet follows their adventure as they meet a flurry of characters and come face to face with royalty.

It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Puss in Boots follows in the footsteps of the Company’s five previous children’s ballets, all of which have achieved huge popularity both live on stage and in CBeebies TV adaptations.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of children’s ballets, said: “We are delighted to première Puss in Boots in Leeds this October half term and tour the production to wider Yorkshire audiences in the spring.

“Our short ballets have been enchanting children across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family to enjoy.

“We now look forward to continuing that tradition with Jenna Lee’s new production.”