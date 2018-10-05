Enter enchanting land with Northern Ballet

Northern Ballet’s enchanting festive favourite The Nutcracker, returns to the Yorkshire stage in time for the festive season.

Itwill take audiences on a sparkling adventure as one child’s Christmas dreams come true.

It is choreographed by David Nixon OBE and features some new costumes and stars Yorkshire-born Ashley Dixon in the title role.

In the midst of a festive party, as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grows ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. B

ut, as the clock strikes midnight, her Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.

After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Nutcracker is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

The production features stunning Regency-style sets by Charles Cusick Smith with lighting by Mark Jonathan.

David Nixon said:£The Nutcracker holds a special place in the hearts of audiences young and old and for many, is an important part of their Christmas tradition.

“I am delighted to bring our unique production out on tour once again.”

The Nutcracker is at Hull New Theatre from November 14 to 17.

Box Office 01482 300 306 or hulltheatres.co.uk

Leeds Grand Theatre, from December 4 to 16.

Box Office 0844 848 2700 or leedsgrandtheatre.com