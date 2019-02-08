Drama groups vie for prize

The Nidderdale One-Act Drama Festival takes place at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

The event takes place from Thursday March 14 to Saturday March 16.

The repertoire features plays by local authors Bernie Crosthwaite and Keith Burton.

Then the winners will go forward to contest the Northern Final at Washington Arts Centre, Tyne and Wear, over the weekend of May 4 to 5.

The British Final of One-Act plays provides a special incentive for the winning Nidderdale festival group since this culminating event of the festival season will be held locally at Harrogate Theatre on July 5 and 6.

Programme

Thursday March 14 at 7.30pm

Woodlands Drama Group – Our Man by Daniel Clucas

Tricorn Theatre Company – Cat and Mouse by Bernie Crosthwaite

Friday March 15 at 7pm

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (juniors) – The Necklace by Tony Best (after Guy de Maupassant)

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (seniors) – A Penny For Them by Keith Burton

Harrogate Dramatic Society – Gosforth’s Fete (from Confusions) by Alan Ayckbourn

Saturday March 16

Knaresborough Players Green Forms (from Office Suite) by Alan Bennett

Woodlands Drama Group Saving For Dolphins by Wilf Hashimi

Tickets on the door or reserve them in advance by calling Ian Clarke on 01423 712240 or e-mailing ian.clarke33@btinternet.com