Curtain up on St Andrew’s Players in Made in Dagenham

The curtain goes up on Harrogate St Andrew’s Players production of Made in Dagenham at Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday January 31 where it will run to Saturday February 3.

Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present the musical.Based on the 2010 film of the same name, Made in Dagenham is drawn from the real-life 1968 sewing machinists strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham, Essex.This strike was influential in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970.

The musical focuses on the leader of the strike, Rita O’Grady, as she encourages the women of the Ford factory to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled workers, while their male counterparts see their wages increase.After Rita is patronised and snubbed by the factory at a union meeting, the women’s grievances over their worker status turn into a fight for equal pay. Determined not to be treated like the poor relation, the women vote unanimously to strike (‘Everybody Out’).

Performance times are daily at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm

Tickets: 01423 502116.