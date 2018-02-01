Search

Crime writers Ann Cleeves and Louise Penny at Little Ripon Bookshop

Author Ann Cleeves
Crime writers Ann Cleeves and Louise Penny are the guests of Little Ripon Bookshop for an author talk on Wednesday February 7 at 11am.

The two best-sellers have new paperbacks out now: Cleeve’s The Seagull and Penny’s A Great Reckoning.

Cleeve is the author of the series of Stanhope novels set in the North East and feature the ever popular DI Vera Stanhope .

They have been turned into a TV series with Brenda Blethyn in the title role.

Award-winning Penny hails from Ca nada and her books feature a detective in the Canadian Surete de Quebec, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

They are sometimes set in the village of Three Pines where friends of Gamache life.

Tickets are £12 and they include coffee (or tea), cake, a double author talk and your choice of one of the books,