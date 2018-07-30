Come and act with us

The Knaresborough Players are about to embark on auditions and casting for their new production Four Nights.

The play will be performed at the Frazer Theatre in October.

Chairman of the Players David Crosthwaite said: “This time we have chosen a play that focuses on Knaresborough’s involvement in one of history’s most notorious events.

“Following the murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral in 1171, his murderers fled to Knaresborough Castle where they hid for a year.

The play Four Nights in Knaresborough covers the events of four evenings during that year as the main characters enter a downward spiral of conflict.

“Despite this being a historical drama it is written in modern language, some of it strong, and the play examines adult themes,” said David.

“Following our normal policy of always extending a warm welcome to newcomers, there will be open auditions for this production starting with a read through of the play at the Frazer on Wednesday August 15 at 7.30pm.”

All are welcome. Auditions will t follow at the Frazer on Tuesday August 21 at 7.30pm.

For more information email the play’s director, Sarah Chisem, at: sacfhp@aol.com