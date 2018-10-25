Club celebrates in comedy style

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough celebrates its fourth birthday on Friday November 2.

On the bill are three first-timers making their debut, and the return of the club’s traditional birthday show MC.

The full line-up includes:

The Kagools - “Pure Genius” - Broadway Baby

Stuart Laws– James Acaster tour support, Edinburgh Fringe

Mickey Overman – Just For Laughs London New Faces showcase

Tom Toal – “As delightful to listen to as it is superbly funny” Punchline

Knaresborough Players vice-chairman John Pearce said “It’s been a remarkable journey over the past four years.

“When the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club opened its doors for the first time in November 2014, we never imagined the range of world-class acts we would welcome.

“It’s genuinely been a dream come true. We’ve reached deep into our bag of tricks for this very special show, with four incredibly exciting acts, all showcasing different aspects of comedy.

“The Kagools are a different type of comedy to anything we’ve ever presented before, managing to be hilarious without ever saying a word.”

Tickets are still £10 in advance, £12 on the door. Available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop.