Club celebrates in comedy style

Frazer Comedy Club
Frazer Comedy Club

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough celebrates its fourth birthday on Friday November 2.

On the bill are three first-timers making their debut, and the return of the club’s traditional birthday show MC.

The full line-up includes:

The Kagools - “Pure Genius” - Broadway Baby

Stuart Laws– James Acaster tour support, Edinburgh Fringe

Mickey Overman – Just For Laughs London New Faces showcase

Tom Toal – “As delightful to listen to as it is superbly funny” Punchline

Knaresborough Players vice-chairman John Pearce said “It’s been a remarkable journey over the past four years.

“When the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club opened its doors for the first time in November 2014, we never imagined the range of world-class acts we would welcome.

“It’s genuinely been a dream come true. We’ve reached deep into our bag of tricks for this very special show, with four incredibly exciting acts, all showcasing different aspects of comedy.

“The Kagools are a different type of comedy to anything we’ve ever presented before, managing to be hilarious without ever saying a word.”

Tickets are still £10 in advance, £12 on the door. Available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop.