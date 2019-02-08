Chance to join new theatre company

Are you interested in using drama to raise awareness of climate change and its impact?

After the success of Lie of the Land, which portrayed the impact of Brexit on the lives of ordinary people, it has been decided to form a theatre company of volunteers working with a professional director to explore the big issues of our time.

It will be called There is No Planet B and its director is Phil Knight.

Its next project will look at climate change.

The group will meet once a week at the Friends Meeting House, Harrogate, on a Sunday evening, from 7pm to 9pm.

The sessions will include training in performance skills, improvisation and devising techniques, as well as creating material for a production in early May.

The project is open to both experienced actors and those new to acting.

The company is also interested in hearing from artists, musicians, filmmakers, and stage managers who would like to use their skills to raise awareness of this issue.

Initial meeting/workshop: Friends Meeting House, 12A Queen Parade, Harrogate, on Sunday February 17 at 7pm.