Cast for Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is now complete

Excitement is building for the first stage version of 1970s family favourite Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, which comes to Harrogate Theatre in June, after producers revealed further details of the cast.

Joining Joe Pasquale, who plays the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw who is his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake, his disapproving mother-in-law Mrs Fisher are; Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington, David Shaw-Parker as Father O’Hara and Chris Kiely as Desmond/Constable.

Moray Treadwell most recently appeared in the national tour of Hysteria for London Classic Theatre Company.

His other theatre credits include The Railway Children (King’s Cross Theatre), The Beatles LOVE Show (Cirque Du Soleil, Las Vegas), Waiting For Godot (Italian tour), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vienna’s English Theatre) and The Ruling Class (Frankfurt’s English Theatre).

David Shaw-Parker began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing in over 25 productions for them.

Chris Kiely’s most recent theatre credits include Artie Goldberg in Yank! (Charing Cross Theatre and Hope Mill Theatre), Louis Harvey in The Lady Killers (Theatre Royal Windsor), Artie in Sunset Boulevard (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) and Freddy in Pygmalion (Theatre Royal Windsor).