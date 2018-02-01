Calendar Girls returns to Yorkshire home

Casting has been revealed for Calendar Girls the Musical which returns home to Yorkshire following its West End stint, stopping off at the Leeds Grand.

Fern Britton, Lorraine Bruce, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denis Welch take on the role of the beloved ladies of the Rylstone and District WI in Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical comedy, based on the true story, the film and the award-winning play by Tim Firth, Calendar Girls.

Novelist and television presenter Fern Britton, returns to the stage for the first time in 30 years, as Marie, while Lorraine Bruce is Cora, Anna-Jane Casey is Annie, Sara Crowe is Ruth, Ruth Madoc is Jessie, Rebecca Storm is Chris and Denise Welch is Celia.

The critically acclaimed award-winning production, produced by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers, played a six-month London season at the Phoenix Theatre last year, and, before that, sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

Tim Firth said, “To be given a chance to revisit Calendar Girls the Musical is a unique opportunity. Gary [Barlow] and I have been working away and, as the great Stephen Sondheim said, ‘Musical comedies aren’t written they’re rewritten’.”

Gary Barlow added: “What a phenomenal new cast we have. Tim and I sat in - and indeed played - on the auditions and have been so lucky to have put together such talented ladies.”

It is at Leeds Grand Theatre from August 16 to September 1.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or online: https://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com