Bride’s Carole is now playing a merry widow

A familiar face with the Deanery Players is once again treading the boards with the company – this time in Hello Dolly.

Carole Carpenter, who played a bride in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers last year, plays the widowed Irene Molloy.

The New York hat shop owner is described as a beautiful, smart, fun-loving milliner with a hat shop in New York. Dolly has introduced her to Horace Vandergelder but she yearns for romance.

Carole was born in Harrogate. She trained at Mountview and worked as a teacher in London for several years and recently returned to Harrogate.

“We are delighted to have her with us – she is an excellent singer and actress,” said a spokesman for the company.

“She is becoming more like Irene Molloy every time I see and hear her,” she said.

Carol also performed with the Deanery Players when she was a little girl.

“It is so good to have her back with us,” said the spokesman.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Players and members are looking forward to celebrating this landmark birthday.

“The society has had success over the years and looks forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary,” said members Kath and Maurice Lunn.

The company will present Hello Dolly! at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Hello Dolly is a cheerful story of the joy of living, with happy songs and alive with the personality of one of the most fabulous characters of the musical stage, Dolly Levi.

Tickets are available on: 01423 502116.