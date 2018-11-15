Alan Bennett’s take on saucy postcard humour

Habeas Corpus by Alan Bennett is the next production at Pateley Playhouse.

It is described as being a comic farce, bawdy, adult pantomime, fast moving, laugh-out-loud, not to be missed and hilarious?

The aging Dr Arthur Wicksteed pursues his nubile patient, Felicity Rumpers. Wicksteed’s wife Muriel lusts after the charming head of the BMA, Sir Percy Shorter.

Meanwhile, Wicksteed’s spinster-sister Connie puts a scheme in place to remedy her flat-chestedness.

In the style of one of those old, saucy, Donald McGill seaside postcards or a 1970s Carry-on film, wires are crossed, identities are mistaken, the wrong knockers admiringly fondled by the false-breast salesman, trousers are lost, and libidos burst out of enforced hibernation. It is very much a play of the period and provides an enlightening perspective on one type of mainstream comedy of that time.

However, as it was written by Alan Bennett, beneath the hilarity and innuendo serious points are being made.

This play is not suitable for children due to the adult themes.

Habeas Corpus will be at The Playhouse from Monday November 19 to Saturday November 26, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 and are available from the website:

www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk/pages/booking-details.php and follow the link.