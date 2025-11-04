Bake Off fans think star has ‘blown it’ already after huge final mistake

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off's final is happening right now - and fans...

It is the Great British Bake Off final.

Aaron, Jasmine, and Tom are aiming for the win.

But fans are all making the same point already.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off are already making the same point about the final. The 16th series of the iconic show is wrapping up this evening.

The trio of Jasmine, Aaron, and Tom are currently battling it out to be named the latest winner after ten weeks of fierce competition. Just three challenges are standing between them and glory - including the largest ever cake in show history.

Viewers have already rushed to social media to deliver a verdict on today’s (November 4) final. Prior to the start, a clear frontrunner had emerged and fans even said they would be ‘flabbergasted’ if they didn’t win.

Bake Off fans think star has ‘blown it’ already

Tom’s early mistake in the signature bake had fans worried for his chances before even the first ad break. Although, there was still plenty of time to turn it around!

One said: “Well that's not the best way to start off Tom.” A fan added: “Tom putting citric acid instead of salt into his dough, that’s him out.”

Another viewer wrote: “The ghost of Toby made Tom put citric acid in his dough and I’m here for it.” Another echoed: “Toby wouldn’t have used citric acid mind you.”

A viewer said: “Tom… don't mess up from the start my heart can’t take it.”

One wrote: “NOOOOO citric acid instead of salt in the dough… in the final. Our first mistake of the final has been made.”

Paul agreed and was very critical of his iced bun bread. It was even described as ‘awful’ by Mr. Hollywood.

Others continued to predict that Jasmine would end up winning. One said: “If Jasmine does not win, it would be the biggest shock in Bake Off history! She not only deserves to win because of her baking, she actually seems really nice

Another added: “The #gbbo final would be more interesting if it wasn’t a shoo in for Jasmine.”

