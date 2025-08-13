Check-in at The Fortune Hotel opened again last week - but already a few players have had to turn in their key cards.

Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for ITV’s answer to The Traitors. The second series welcomed 11 pairs of players, but already three couples have been axed.

The Fortune Hotel will continue tonight (August 13) and tomorrow (August 14) on ITV1/ STV. Before the show starts at 9pm, remind yourself of who is in the cast and who has already left.

The first season is available on demand via ITVX/ STV Player and the new episodes will be added after they are broadcast. One pair will eventually walk away with £250,000 at the end of the series.

1 . Host: Stephen Mangan Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

2 . Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

3 . Briony & Chelsey - eliminated Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

4 . Atholl & John - eliminated Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales