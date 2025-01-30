The Apprentice 2025: who are Lord Sugar’s aides - and where do you know them from?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Lord Alan Sugar is back for a new series of The Apprentice.
- His two aides will be keeping an eye on the new batch of candidates.
- Remind yourself of who will be appearing alongside Lord Sugar.
Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty aides are back for a brand new series of The Apprentice tonight. Meet the 18 candidates who are vying to win a £250,000 investment in their business plans.
The BBC has confirmed the start time and which channel the new series will air on. New episodes will be broadcast weekly over the coming months.
It follows the conclusion of The Traitors last week. The blockbuster hit aired over the first four weeks of January and once again caused The Apprentice to start later in the month.
But who are Lord Sugar’s aides this year - and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:
Love TV and film? Check out our Screen Babble podcast to hear about all the best TV and film for 2025
Who are Lord Sugar’s aides on The Apprentice 2025?
Over the years Lord Sugar has had a number of different aides - keeping an eye on the contestants during the challenges. It started with Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford all the way back in 2005.
But almost 20 years later, who is on hand to advise Lord Sugar for the 19th series of The Apprentice? His aides for this year are:
- Karren Brady
- Tim Campbell
Where do you know them from?
Regular watchers of The Apprentice over the years might recognise Tim Campbell as being the very first winner of the BBC show. He took part in the initial series in 2005 and won - back when an apprenticeship with Alan Sugar was up for grabs instead of an investment.
After winning the programme, he appeared on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice in January 2007. Tim returned for the 16th series in 2022 to take over as an aide following Claude Littner’s road accident - and he has remained on the show since that season.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Karren Brady has been an advisor on The Apprentice since the sixth series in 2010 - she had appeared on prior seasons as one of the interviewers during the interview stage of the competition. Away from the BBC show she is a recognisable face from the world of football, she was formerly managing director of Birmingham City and is now vice-chairman of West Ham United.
Are you planning on watching The Apprentice this year? Let me know by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.