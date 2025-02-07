Super Bowl LIX viewers will be keeping one eye on the field and another towards the stands 🏈🏆

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Super Bowl weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

One Chiefs fan in particular will be rooting her boyfriend on - Taylor Swift.

But how much screen time will the pop superstar garner at this year’s event?

The game is set to be a star-studded affair, thanks to the numerous celebrity supporters of both teams, but there is one celebrity in particular that all eyes are on - as much as the on-field action at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Swift, currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is set to once again rally the team on as they look to undertake a history ‘three-peat’ of Super Bowl wins; a feat not achieved in American professional sports since the Los Angeles Lakers became back-to-back-to-back champions from 2000 to 2002.

As the Kansas City Chiefs chase a Super Bowl three-peat, how much screen time do bookies think Taylor Swift will get this year? | Getty Images

But as much as there are betting odds on who’ll win the game, there’s also discussion over whether Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift should the Chiefs win the game, and perhaps just as importantly - how much screen time with Swift get at this year’s game?

Swift had 54 seconds of screen time during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII, which lasted four hours and eight minutes - and according to Gambling.com, she might have an even longer presence on screen this year.

How much screen time will Taylor Swift get at Super Bowl LIX?

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Travis Kelce is the third favourite to score a touchdown and the Chiefs' most likely scorer. If he finds the end zone, the cameras are almost certain to cut to Taylor Swift for her reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odds suggest Swift will be a major part of the broadcast, with Evens offered on her total screen time landing between 60 and 70 seconds—an even longer presence than last year.

With the Chiefs slight favourites to win, it's highly likely the cameras will spotlight her multiple times throughout the game.

Even if she doesn’t quite hit the one-minute mark, there's an 11/10 chance her screen time falls between 50 and 60 seconds, similar to her coverage during Super Bowl LVIII.

However, a Swift snub would be a huge surprise—she's a 5/1 shot to appear for 30 seconds or less during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other celebrities could get screen time at Super Bowl LIX?

Bradley Cooper walks on the side-lines prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Getty Images

Other celebrities in attendance could also cut into Taylor Swift’s screen time—especially if the broadcast focuses on some high-profile fans in the crowd.

Bradley Cooper, a well-known Eagles supporter, is a strong contender to steal the spotlight. Excluding Swift, The Hangover star is the 5/4 favourite to log the most screen time during the game.

Paul Rudd, a die-hard Chiefs fan, is close behind at 6/4, making him the most likely Kansas City celebrity to get camera time, followed by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis at 2/1.

The Eagles’ star-studded fanbase could also get plenty of attention, with comedian Kevin Hart (13/8) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney (15/8) both expected to be in attendance.

Unsure how to watch Super Bowl LIX when it airs this weekend? Why not check out our article on how to watch American Football’s biggest event on the calendar?