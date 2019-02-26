Students’ talent showcase

Wetherby vocal coach Steph Baker will be showcasing the talents of her students next month.

An afternoon of performances will be given on Tuesday March 5, 1-5pm, at the Engine Shed in Wetherby.

The professional musician and vocal coach said: “All students performing come to me for singing/guitar/piano lessons.

“It will give them an opportunity to perform on a stage.”

Modern pop songs will be performed by the singing, guitar and piano students, aged seven up to 60 years.

Steph performs solo throughout the region, at various events and also with function band Reggie and the Screamers.

Tickets, £5, from the Engine Shed.