Strictly winner Joanne Clifton confirmed for Rocky Horror Show - where it's on and how to get tickets

Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton will play the lead role of Janet when the Rocky Horror Show comes to York Grand Opera House.

Since its first appearance at The Royal Court Theatre in June 1973, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical.

It has been performed worldwide in more than 30 countries in every continent and has been translated into more than 20 languages.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, Christopher Luscombe created a new production for a year-long UK National Tour.

On the way to visit an old college professor, two clean cut kids, Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, run into tyre trouble and seek help at the site of a light down the road. It's coming from the Frankenstein place, where Dr Frank'n'furter is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments…

Ready to thrill you with its frothy, fun, and naughty moments, this is the boldest bash of them all, so sharpen those stilettos for the rockiest ride of your life.

Follow squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget, with the scandalous Frank'n'Furter, rippling Rocky and vivacious Magenta.

Get ready for a night of fun, frolics and frivolity in this thrilling production of Richard O’Brien’s classic original script!.

Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror show is a non-stop party.e

It is at York Grand Opera House from Monday June 10 to Saturday June 15.

Tickets:

Box office: 0844 871 3024

Online: www.atgtickets.com/york