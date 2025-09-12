Strictly Come Dancing odds: who is the favourite to win 2025 series? Emmerdale star named frontrunner

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
Strictly Come Dancing has

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing to return for a brand new series. The launch show is set to take place next weekend, it has been confirmed.

The cast was revealed over the course of a week in August, but a surprise withdrawal has seen a surprising frontrunner emerge. Among the cast are ex-Premier League stars, Love Island favourites and not that George Clarke!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Signed up with NationalWorld Today yet? - Breaking news sent to your inbox.

Strictly bosses are said to be in ‘crisis talks’ as one of the stars ‘stormed out’ of a press day. Read more about that here.

See which date the show is set to start and when the first live show will be. Expect it to continue through to December as usual.

Before the show begins the odds have been issued and Oddschecker has named an early favourite. Find out who it is!

Related topics:BoostTVBBCStrictly Come Dancing
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice