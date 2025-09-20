‘Bring on the fun’: Strictly Come Dancing fans react to couple reveals for series 23

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 20:23 BST
Strictly Come Dancing fans are already loving these 2025 couples 😍💃🕺
  • Strictly Come Dancing’s pairings for 2025 have been announced.
  • Viewers were quick to react to the pairings.
  • See which couples have caught the eye early.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the couples for 2025. The 15 stars have found out who they will be partnered up with.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to share their reactions to the pairings. See the full list of pairs here.

A very special guest was on hand to help with a performance during the launch show tonight (September 20). Last year’s winner Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell also returned to perform together one final time.

One of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing class has been named an early favourite. Despite being a late addition to the show.

But how did viewers react to this year’s pairings? Here’s all you need to know:

‘Bring on the fun’: viewers love this Strictly partnership

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025placeholder image
Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 | BBC

Plenty of the other pairings went down very well with viewers. Particularly Ellie Goldstein and Vito, as well as La Voix and Aljaž.

One fan wrote: “La Voix and Aljaz, Ellie and Vito, a great set of pairings. Bring on the fun…”

Another added: “This is such a perfect paired partnership. Both of Ellie & Vito are gonna bring positive fun energy. I’m rooting for these two so hard.”

A fan said: “Ellie and Vito are going to be pure happiness!”

However, Ellie and Vito were not the only pair to catch the eye. Plenty are excited for Gladiator star Nitro and Karen.

One wrote: “Oooo Nitro and Karen... That's gonna be good!” Another said: “Nitro and Karen are going to be ones to watch.”

