Sell-out Skunk Anansie tour heads to Leeds - more dates and how to get tickets

Skunk Anansie are set to take the UK by storm this summer, as they take to stages across the country following the release of their 25th anniversary live album 25LIVE@25.

Having already sold-out dates in London, Manchester and Bristol, they are now happy to announce they’ve added shows in Brighton, Bournemouth, Cambridge, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham and Cardiff. The band have also announced they will be joined by Liverpool’s extravagant punk rockers Queen Zee on all dates.

Hailed as one of the most exciting and greatest live acts across the globe, Skunk Anansie are stoked to be back on the road celebrating a huge milestone in their career. The UK tour follows on the heels of a run of European dates and a headline performance at Beautiful Days Festival.

Tickets on sale from Friday March 29 at 9am at http://gigst.rs/skunka

Tour dates

August

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

31– O2 Academy, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER

1 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

3– Rock City, Nottingham

4– Cardiff University, Cardiff