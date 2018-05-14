Sarah and Duck circus birthday party

The enchanting world of Sarah and Duck is brought to life in a brand-new stage show, featuring the wonderful characters from the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies show.

Audiences at Harrogate Theatre - on May 29 and 30 - can join Sarah and Duck and a host of favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and John and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden.

But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck’s Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, seven-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah and Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for Best Pre-School Animation’ in 2014.

The show (70 minutes long) is suitable for youngsters aged three to six. Box Office 01423 502116.