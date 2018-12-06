Santa flies in to Mother Shipton’s Cave Experience

Families enjoyed a magical Christmas experience as Mother Shipton’s opened for the first time during the festive period. The first weekend coincided with the Knaresborough Christmas market.

Ferrensby Fireworks provided a spectacular display on Sunday which could be seen from the Castle and also within Mother Shipton’s. Little Vikings captured the moment perfectly.

Polly at Little Vikings said: “Lovely visit to Mother Shipton’s Cave this afternoon for their Christmas Experience. A festive bonus on what was already a lovely afternoon.”

