Rusbatch's art for modern lovers at cool Harrogate gallery

After an exciting 2017 which saw fabulous exhibitions welcoming special guests such as the artist who designed the cover of The Who’s Tommy album and the musician who co-wrote There She Goes by The La’s, Harrogate’s coolest art gallery has launched another essential show for modern art lovers..

Showing at RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate from tomorrow, Friday, Flaunt Every Kiss is the new exhibition by David Rusbatch, a man truly in touch with the zeitgeist of modern pop culture.

The artist himself was there at Friday's preview night in Harrogate to unveil new exhibition which focuses on what he describes as “love and relationships in the 21st century."

Typically dynamic, bold and colourful, his new paintings are set to reinforce the young artist's reputation as one of the top emerging artists in Britain today.

Born in Leeds in 1979, Rusbatch was one of the youngest ever exhibitors at the National Design Museum, and his work at the Venice Bienniale in 2009 led to critical and commercial acclaim.

The show follows Rusbatch’s 2014 collection, Lost and Found, a celebration of club culture which was hailed by the likes of Fatboy Slim and Boy George.

In the past, David has exhibited with the likes of Sir Peter Blake, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Banksy, Julian Opie and Eduardo Paolozzi.

The new exhibition is showing on the ground floor of the gallery, with the first floor showcasing contemporary prints by artists including Banksy and Damien Hirst.

David Rusbatch: Flaunt Every Kiss runs at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Harrogate from April 27 to May 26.