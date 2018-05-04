Rock legend plays Boston Spa Church!

Live review by Stuart Rhodes

Boston Spa Methodist Church is not the first place anyone would expect to see a real live music legend but, there he was, Rick Wakeman and a Yamaha grand piano on stage playing to a congregation of some 200 devotees on the first of a two-night booking.

Rick Wakeman 'on stage' at Boston Spa Methodist Church. (Picture by Stuart Rhodes)

Interspersed with anecdotes of his life in music, such as writing the piano part for Cat Stevens’ song Morning Has Broken, playing piano on David Bowie’s seminal albums Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust, including Life on Mars and Space Oddity, tracks which he went onto perform in his two hour show.

Opening with After the Ball from White Rock, the soundtrack for 1976’s Winter Olympics, Rick worked his way through Gershwin, Porgy n Bess before playing classic Yes track Wonderous Stories and a superb Beatles medley.

His stories of life on the road with their many practical lead to the close of the show and the superb encore of Merlin the Magician from his historical concept album Myths and Legends of King Arthur and Knights of the Round Table.

Standing ovation over, Rick spent another hour signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans.