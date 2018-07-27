Review: How good was Harrogate Fake Festival

With a total of 36 Fake Festivals being held this year across the UK, it’s no surprise that Harrogate Fake Festival should have been a huge hit.

Held on the Stray in a large marquee and fenced-off, paddocked area with plenty of food and drink vendors, the arrival in town of this year’s feast of top tribute bands attracted a record crowd of 2,000, said organisers.

Harrogate Fake Festival fans Alla Snowball, Christopher Cronin and Julia Snowball at Harrogate Fake Festival. (1807212AM5)



Organiser Lee Storey was delighted by how it all went, despite it taking place on a rare cloudy day in Harrogate’s incredible summer heatwave.



Lee said: “The whole event was great and passed without incident. It was sold out, which is the first time in the three years that’s happened in Harrogate, which shows the festival is going from strength-to-strength.

“This year as a tour has been the busiest to date and the people of Harrogate were one of the best crowds we’ve had so far.



“They all seemed to really enjoy the day and were already looking forward to coming back and Harrogate being part of the 2019 Fake Festival tour.”



Among the acts playing inside the festival’s marquee, which was extended this year by 60ft, were top tributes bands to Queen, Rolling Stones, The Jam, Kings of Leon, Oasis and U2.



