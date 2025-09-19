The singer is set to celebrate her second album with a string of shows as part of her THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN MUSIC dates.

GRAMMY-nominee and BRITs record holder RAYE is hitting the road in 2026 once again.

The acclaimed artist is set for five dates in the United Kingdom to celebrate the release of her second album, ‘Album 2.’

Here’s where you can celebrate with the singer, and where you can pick up both pre-sale and general ticket sales before the shows.

Fresh off her highly acclaimed performances at Glastonbury and All Points East, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated superstar RAYE is hitting the road for her massive 40-date headline tour, with five dates scheduled for the United Kingdom in early 2026.

Celebrating the release of her soulful and sassy new single, ‘Where Is My Husband!,’ the first track off her highly anticipated second album, fans who caught her electrifying festival sets already know this song is a funky, brass-filled ode to her search for a life partner, packed with her signature soaring vocals and bold storytelling.

RAYE is set to tour the UK in early 2026, with dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and two nights in London. | Getty Images

‘THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC’ is a fitting title, as it's the first major run of shows in support of Raye's much-anticipated second album, which is scheduled for release in 2026. RAYE has previously spoken about the album's emotional depth, hinting that it will explore personal "aches and pains" but with a renewed sense of hope. This next chapter promises to showcase a more vulnerable side of the artist, all while retaining the confident, theatrical, and genre-bending sound that has captivated audiences around the world.

Fans can pre-order the album now to get a taste of what's to come, as she continues to trust the process of creating a record that is both devastatingly honest and triumphantly her own.

RAYE will be joined by her younger sisters, ABSOLUTELY and AMMA, who will be providing direct support, making this a powerful family affair you won't want to miss. Get ready to hear her classic hits and be among the first to experience her brand-new music live!

Where is RAYE performing on her 2026 UK tour?

The Grammy-nominated artist will be performing at the following venues on the following dates next year:

Where can I get tickets to see RAYE on her 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who pre-order RAYE’s new album, have O2 Priority or venue pre-sale access, will be able to pick up tickets on September 23 from 10am BST. This will then be followed by Metropolis, Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales, which will take place on September 24 from 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through ticketing agents such as Ticketmaster on September 25 at 10am BST.

