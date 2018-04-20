Queues expected at Harrogate shop for Record Store Day

The biggest day of the year for fans of vinyl records takes place tomorrow, Saturday – and Harrogate’s leading independent record shop has a feast of limited editions, coloured vinly rarities and more in store.

Recent years have seen this internationally-celebrated day attract large queues outside P& C Music shop on Skipton Road in Harrogate near Ten Devonshire Place bar from as early as 6am - even though doors do not open until 8am!

Rare vinyl - The National will feature in Record Store Day.

Music fans from as far afield as Liverpool and Sheffield have been known to join that line in a day which celebrates independent, local record shops and the unique contribution they make to the cultural life of towns and cities..

P&C Music shop owner Peter Robinson is confident music fans will like what's on offer this year.

He said: "I love Record Store Day. Everyone has a great time, there’s always some witty banter in the queue and the delight on people’s faces when they secure the purchase of a rare, limited edition new vinyl record by their favourite band is something to treasure.

"It's really exciting when the first boxes of new vinyl releases come in to the shop in the build-up.

“There’s a thrill looking at the sheer variety of output, from classic artists from the 1950s and 1960s through to contemporary bands and performers."

But true music fans should beware to check the rules.

Peter has a strict queuing and purchasing policy to stop some collectors hogging the best vinyl releases.

He said: "“Our purchasing policy is used by many other shops and works like this: when it is your turn to be served you can buy a maximum of five individual items.

"No one is allowed to buy more than one copy of an individual item, even if it is for their ‘best friend’.

"If a customer wants to buy another five, they must rejoin the queue.

"We think this is the fairest way, because otherwise someone who buys ten or twenty records will prevent others from getting what they want.

"Just imagine how you would feel if all the things you queued for were bought by the person just in front of you!”

As is now becoming something of a RDS tradition, P&C Music shop will be offering a free hot drink and pastry for the first 30 people in the queue on Saturday morning.

As usual, Peter will be assisted by Lise, aka Mrs P&C, and friends.

Peter said: ”It’s a family business. We enjoy meeting record fans, some of whom are regular customers.

"Some we only see on RSD, which is a pity as our service is second to none. But everyone gets a warm welcome and we make new friends every year."

This year, the first 20 will also get a free, collectable - Fred Perry tote bag.

As for what famous acts will have exclusive vinyl offerings at RDS 2018, the names include: The National, Car Seat Headrest, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Wolf Alice, Jeff Buckley, Arcade Fire, Madonna, The Cure, David Bowie, Pink Floyd Johnny Cash, Dr Who and more.