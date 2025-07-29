A family enjoying one of the classic rides at Gulliver’s Kingdom – a perfect summer day out for kids and parents alike. | Gulliver's Kingdom

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Gulliver’s Valley and Gulliver’s Kingdom are offering entry for just £12.50 this summer - and families across the North are racing to book.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struggling to keep the kids entertained this summer without emptying your wallet? Parents across the North have found the answer - with tickets to Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham slashed to just £12.50 each. It’s one of the cheapest family days out around, and the deal’s flying off the shelves.

This isn’t just any old park. Gulliver’s Valley is packed with themed zones, quirky rides and non-stop activities designed for kids aged two to thirteen - with plenty for grown-ups to enjoy too. Expect dragon boat races, the Rocky Ridge Railway, Gyrosaur rides, ghost trains and a whole load of indoor play areas for when the weather turns.

The deal covers entry for one adult or child, with valid dates running all through the summer holidays and into September - ideal for a last-minute day trip or something to break up the boredom when the kids are climbing the walls. There’s free parking, on-site restaurants and cafés, and loads of places to sit down with a coffee while the little ones run wild.

What makes Gulliver’s Valley such a winner is the balance: thrill rides for the big kids, gentle options for the little ones, and enough undercover attractions to keep the day going even if it chucks it down. Add in the price – less than half what you’d usually pay - and it’s no wonder families are booking in droves.

Whether it’s a birthday treat, a big family outing or just a break from screens and moaning, this deal makes it easy to pack in a full day of fun for less than the cost of a cinema trip.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

Disneyland Paris Make memories that last: magical Disneyland Paris breaks now from just £139 £ 139.00 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Treat yourself and the kids to something unforgettable with a magical Disneyland Paris city break. For as little as £139 each, you’ll enjoy return flights, a hotel stay and a full day at the iconic Disneyland Park — meeting characters, watching parades and riding your favourite attractions. With two, three or four-night options and flights from four UK airports, this is your chance to create family memories you’ll treasure forever, without breaking the bank. Book your Disneyland Paris break now before dates sell out!

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today