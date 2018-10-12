Princes Charles backs Harrogate's glittering concert

Prince Charles is supporting a special commemorative concert to be held at the Royal Hall next month to celebrate the life and the music of a historic figure with strong Harrogate links - Sir Charles Hubert Parry.

Taking place on Thursday, November 15, the 'I was Glad' Parry Centenary Concert will see Harrogate Choral Society presenting a celebration of the music of Sir Hubert Parry who died a 100 years ago and conducted the Royal Hall's opening concert in 1903.



The event will feature a stellar line-up, including The Amici Ensemble; The Chapel Choir of Exeter College, Oxford conducted by James Andrew Short, a Parry Wood Organ Scholar, and soprano Keely Jones, all under the auspices of conductor Andrew Padmore.



Organised by the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, the event will be compered by one of Britain's finest actors, Edward Fox OBE.



In another sign of the concert's importance, Prince Charles, has provided the foreword for the concert souvenir programme.

A patron of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, Prince Charles taken a very keen interest in the Hall, visiting a number of times before and during the refurbishment and officially reopened the Hall in 2008.

He visited again as recently as 2016 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Harrogate International Festivals of which he is also patron.



Top chef Frances Atkins, of Michelin star Yorke Arms in Ramsgill, is supporting the Royal Hall Restoration Trust's event by sponsoring and providing canapés for the VIP reception.

