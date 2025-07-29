Pride and Prejudice is being turned into a Netflix series 👀👀💕

Pride and Prejudice is set for a “faithful” adaptation on Netflix.

Jane Austen’s classic novel is once again being turned into a TV series.

Fans have been given a first look at the series as production begins.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every generation must get its own adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Netflix is the latest to take a swing at the classic Jane Austen novel.

Production has begun on the streaming series, which has been described as a “faithful” adaptation of the book. Bridgerton has been a huge hit for the app, and so it probably comes as no surprise that it has now turned its attention to Pride and Prejudice.

The first image from the series has now been released and offers up a first look at the Bennet sisterhood. Fans will have plenty of time to pore over it before the show arrives on Netflix in the future.

Who is in the cast of Pride and Prejudice on Netflix?

First look at Netflix's Pride and Prejudice | Ludo Robert/ Netflix

Emma Corrin (Nosferatu, Black Mirror), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) had previously been announced for the show. More names have been added in the form of:

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat, Scoop) will be Mr Bennet

Freya Mavor (Industry, La Dame Dans L’Auto) will be Jane Bennet

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Barbie) will be Mr Collins

Daryl McCormack (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) will be Mr Bingley

Louis Partridge (House of Guinness, Disclaimer) will be Mr Wickham

Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper, Cabaret) will be Lydia Bennet

Siena Kelly (Black Mirror, Domino Day) will be Caroline Bingley

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) will be Lady Catherine de Bourg

Hopey Parish will make her screen debut as Mary Bennet

Hollie Avery will make her screen debut as Kitty Bennet

Also joining the Cast:

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts, A Streetcar Named Desire) will be Mrs Gardiner

Sebastian Armesto (Gangs of London, A Small Light) will be Mr Gardiner

Rosie Cavaliero (KAOS, Bookish) will be Lady Lucas

Saffron Coomber (Three Little Birds and Die Zweiflers) will be Mrs Hurst

James Dryden (Deadpool, Time Bandits) will be Mr Hurst

Justin Edwards (The Thick Of It, The Franchise) will be Sir William Lucas

James Northcote (The Last Kingdom, Fool Me Once) will be Colonel Forster

Eloise Webb (The Queen's Gambit, Sanditon) will be Harriet Forster

Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion) will be Georgiana Darcy

Production on the show is now underway in the UK, it has been confirmed. It is being written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper).

Speaking about the show, Dolly said: Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story, and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

