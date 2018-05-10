Preview: Squeeze man's amazing Harrogate events

For Squeeze fans in Harrogate, (and anyone else who loves great music) this weekend promises to be the best weekend of the entire year.

Chris Difford – Some Fantastic Place: My Life In and Out of Squeeze will see the Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter/musician and author bringing his music and book tour to the intimate confines of Warehouse Recording Co on Wetherby Road

Coming to Harrogate for an early evening show at 7pm on Saturday and a lunchtime shindig on Sunday, it’s the live incarnation of his acclaimed recent autobiography with songs, stories and much good humour.

The book saw Difford join that select band of 80s ‘indie’ stars like Tracey Thorne, Viv Albertine and Morrissey whose memoirs have been critically hailed.

From talking to Chris, it sounds like there may be more books to follow.

Chris said: “I didn’t think I was a natural at writing at books but you have to adapt in the music industry.

“I don’t know what I will do for the next book but I’d like to do more and more.”

Once known as one half of the “new Lennon and McCartney”, for hits like Up The Junction, Chris now enjoys the privilege of knowing Sir Paul McCartney personally through his support for the ex-Beatle’s music college – the Liverpool Institute of the Performing Arts.

Chris said: “It’s a fantastic place but the way it’s run comes right from the top, from his nibs himself.

“LIPA isn’t not a factory like some other performing academies.

Paul is a gentleman.”

There may some tickets left. See warehouserecordingco.com