Preview: Soul music extravaganza in Harrogate

Some of the Harrogate DJs behind the success of the Soulful nights in Harrogate are appearing in the latest three-room Charity Soul Extravaganza on Saturday, October 27 at the Manhattan Club on Beech Avenue.

Headlining the bill is one of the contemporary scene’s biggest names, Natasha Watts. Natasha, whose recent hits 'Show Me’ and ‘Born a Star’ are firm favourites on the modern soul and R&B circuits, has an impressive back catalogue over over 100 songs and two hit albums.

She has toured extensively across the UK and Europe and was support to recent Gladys Knight tour.

In addition there will be three rooms of top soul from the UK’s top DJ’s. Headlining the Northern room will be the legendary Ginger Taylor ably supported by other top names including Karate Bob and Steve Gainey.

The modern room will be headlined by the Leeds’ Wardrobe’s Mally Meah and Paul Atkinson. The Harlem Club room is an amalgamation of the two Harrogate soul Clubs Soulful and Movin’ on Groove including local DJ’s Graham Spink, Deve Cervi, Micheal Lowcock, John Lee and Ian Smith.

All profits from the event go to Professor Norman Maitland’s Cancer research unit in York.

Admission is £6 on the door and proceedings start at 5pm.

