Preview: Harrogate legend for big indie night

Veteran Harrogate 1950s pianist Derry Jones, who has played keyboards with almost everybody under the sun, is probably best known for providing the perfect accompaniment to diners at Bettys tearooms.

But he actually started in the 1950s in jazz bands in the early years of British rock n roll, playing The Cavern in Liverpool before The Beatles made it world-famous, as well as appearing on bills with the likes of Big Bill Broonzy, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGee and Muddy Waters

Leeds guest act for Harrogate event: Dave Cooke of Gigantelope.

.

But Derry is only one of 14 acts on the bill at The Regency this Sunday from 4.30pm for 20th Anniversary gig for Harrogate not for profit promoters Charm.

Other highlights will include the live premiere of Birdman Rallies founder Daniel Webster’s new group, Gigantelope starring Dave Cooke of John Peel favourites Landspeed Loungers, top rapper Lence, fuzz punk band Misery Bids, avant acoustic duo Hawthonn, singer-songwriter Rufus Becket of The Paper Waits, Jonathan Skinner of Omera Era, Lex of Lobo, DIY post-rockers The Tea Towels, Leeds noise merchants Legion of Swine, poets Heath Common and Emma Nicholson and more.

Charm started ran an independent DIY magazine from 1997 to 200o , giving the first reviews in print of the Kaiser Chiefs and Corrine Bailey Rae, then became a gig, then an event, bringing acts like Wild Beasts, Gruff Rhys, Field Music and I Like Trains to Harrogate, as well as always showcasing the best local acts.

In the past its gigs at the Blues Bar, The Tube and Major Tom’s Social also pioneered themed evenings from folk to electronica.

Tickets are available for the Charm 20th Anniversary gig now at Harrogate Theatre box office in person or online.

Harrogate artist's Yorkshire Shepherdess Xmas card is a hit

