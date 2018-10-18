Preview: Amazing True North event at Royal Hall

As well as a host of impressive musicianship, including organiser Paul Mirfin, himself, this Sunday’s True North extravaganza at Harrogate’s Royal Hall will also show case local dance and literary talent.

One of the town’s rising poetry stars, Emma Nicholson, is to have a stall at this Sunday’s event where the public can meet her and buy copies of Planet Blues, her latest collection of poems with an environmental theme.

Emma is also to take part with three other poets at another Harrogate event in a few weeks time at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on November 13.

As for True North, there will be guest appearances from Dance United, hip hop artist ‘Tre’ and York St John Samba Band - plus plenty of treats for all the family.

The True North programme is packed full of local talent with singers, authors, poets, dancing and visual artists including Lori Hanson who will be creating large canvas paintings throughout the evening.

MC for the night will be Dean Heeley of UCB Radio.

Organiser singer-songwriter Paul Mirfin said the original idea of True North had been born out of a desie to help new talent in the arts in the north of England.

After the successful launch in the summer of his band’s debut album Anicent Roads, Paul is now busy at Homefire Studios in Harrogate this month making a new music video filmed by John Shepherd for one of the tracks, All I Want to Be, which he wrote for his daughter.

Admission to True North, which attracted an audience of 800 last year, is free but booking is essential online via Eventbrite.

Tickets are already going fast and concert-goers are advised to book soon.

