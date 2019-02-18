Phoenix Night star brings new stand-up tour to Harrogate

Following his return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, award-winning comedian Justin Moorhouse is touring his new show.

The comedian who played Young Kenny in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights brings Northern Joker to Harrogate Theatre Studio on Saturday May 4 at 8.30pm.

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits also include Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric,Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow ,8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

He’s also a regular contributor to BBC’stThe Premier League show.

He has won Celebrity Mastermind, won fortunes for charity on Celebrity Storage Hunters and lost even more magnificently on Celebrity Eggheads and Pointless Celebrities (twice).

Tickets on: 01423 502 116