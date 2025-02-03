Out There ITV: 3 places Martin Clunes show was filmed - and if you can visit
- Out There is set in beautiful Wales - but was it actually filmed on location.
- ITV drama stars Martin Clunes and other familiar faces.
- See the stunning places that are featured in the show.
ITV’s Out There is set against the backdrop of the Welsh countryside. It follows a farmer facing down the dark forces of drug gangs invading his community.
Befitting that story, it features plenty of stunning scenery to serve as a feast for your eyes. In fact you may be tempted to seek out the locations yourself.
But before you set down to plan a trip, you will want to make sure you know where the filming took place. Here’s all you need to know:
Where was Out There filmed?
Filming for the show took place in Wales in 2023 for the drama. So people who spotted the crews have had to wait quite a while to see the finished product.
Out There was shot on location in the county of Carmarthenshire, in the south west of the country. The following sites were used for filming:
Llandovery, Carmanthenshire
Filming took place in Llandovery in 2023, the South Wales Guardian reported at the time. Scenes were shot in the market square of the town, while the signs of a local Natwest bank branch were transformed for shooting.
The Black Mountains
Out There was also shot in the Black Mountains, which border Carmanthenshire and Powys. Director Marc Evans told WalesOnline: “We are thrilled to have the support of Creative Wales to produce Out There in my home country. We are able to explore beautiful and rarely seen areas around the Black Mountains and to use local talent for our cast and crew.”
Newport
Filming also took place in the city of Newport, it has been reported. A “police incident” scene was filmed in the city centre, South Wales Guardian said in September 2023.
Can you visit the locations?
British viewers can get to Wales by either public transport - such as train - or by driving. In fact you may want to take a car so you can go to all of the areas featured: such as the Black Mountains or Llandovery.
