Opera company tours its biggest productions yet - Verdi and Mozart on programme

English Touring Opera brings Verdi: Macbeth and Mozart: Idomeneo to York Theatre Royal as part of its season of Kings and Queens.

Fielding its largest chorus and orchestra to date, the company presents an ambitious season of full-scale opera about giant personalities clashing over love and power in times of war.

Verdi: Macbeth, Friday March 27 at 7.30pm

Sung in English

The witches have a prophecy: Macbeth will be king. But royalty comes at a price. The cost of power is betrayal, murder and revenge.

Follow Verdi's Macbeth in a blood-soaked journey to the throne and watch a guilt-ridden Lady Macbeth descend into the depths of despair in English Touring Opera’s new production. Starring Grant Doyle (Macbeth) in Verdi’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s iconic play.

Mozart: Idomeneo, Saturday March 30 at 7.30pm

Sung in Italian with English surtitles

Returning from the Trojan War and caught in the midst of a storm, King Idomeneo promises the raging seas that he will sacrifice the first person he meets in return for his safe passage. Cruelly, the first person he encounters is his only son, Idamante.

The rivalry between the princesses Ilia and Elettra (Paula Sides) for the heart of Idamante, coupled with a king’s ill-fated promise provides a rich, emotional drama and unforgettable music.

Mozart’s Idomeneo remains one the greatest of his ‘opera seria’ (serious operas). This is an opera that explores royalty, high ideals and deep emotions.

Tickets: