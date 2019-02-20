Only Fools and Horses ' Cassandra - as you've never seen her before.

The first cast pictures of the Mousetrap have been released and include Only Fools and Horses' Gwyneth Strong.

Strong plays Cassandra, the wife of Rodney, in Only Fools and Horses. In this tour of Agatha Christie's whodunnit she plays the thoroughly unpleasant Mrs Boyle.

She is one of the guests at a newly-opened hotel stranded in a blizzard - and there is a murderer on the loose.

The Mousetrap is on at: Grand Opera House York from May 20 to May 25.

Book tickets: https://beta.atgtickets.com/show/the-mousetrap/grand-opera-house-york or on: 0844 871 3024