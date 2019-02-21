One not to miss: Incredible futuristic event at Harrogate Theatre

An award-winning Liverpool-based theatre company who combine original music with stunning visuals, amazing lighting and an extraordinarily physical approach to their craft are coming to Harrogate this weekend.

Having performed across the UK and internationally in recent years, Tmesis Theatre’s latest mind-bending show Beyond Belief is touring nationally.

After being launched last week in Halifax and with shows planned in London, Sheffield and Manchester, their cutting edge new production set in the modern digital world will come to Harrogate Theatre this Saturday.



Offering a glimpse into the unnerving future of life and death in our social media obsessed society. the new show explores how we cope with loss in the digital age - and how we won’t ever let Elvis die.

The Stage described the production as “witty and wily...an enjoyably intriguing journey into the afterlife and beyond. Entertaining and disturbing.”



An award-winning company who create, share and develop extraordinary physical theatre through touring, participation and an international festival, Physical Fest, Tmesis Theatre was founded in 2003 by Kate Cave, Yorgos Karamalegos and Elinor Randle who is still its artistic director.



At the heart of everything the company does is collaboration, working with extraordinary performers and artists to make work that will always be bold, exciting and, hopefully, create a lasting impression.



In the last 15 years,the company has performed across the UK and internationally in Ireland, Zambia, Croatia, France, Italy, Germany, Greece and New York, winning the award for Best Choreography for Wolf Red in 2016 at the United Solo Festival, New York.



Its Physical Fest is an annual International Festival of Physical Theatre, unique in the UK, which brings ie world-class artists to Liverpool in a vibrant festival celebrating physical theatre.

Tmesis Theatre presents Beyond Belief at Harrogate Theatre Studio on Saturday, February 23 at 7.45pm.

