Norwegian popstar and George Ezra support act on solo tour - dates and tickets info

Sigrid has announced her biggest headline tour to date and includes huge regional venues.

The Norwegian pop star is set to release her highly anticipated debut album Sucker Punch on March 8, and continues her A-List record success with the defiant single Don’t Feel Like Crying.

Thee 22-year-old’s epic songs are tales of the unexpected; fearless musical collages and shout-outs to human resilience, starting at the piano in Norway.

“There’s a certain grace to heartache”, said Sigrid, “A sort of…epic grace! I like good, heartfelt pop songs."

Sigrid’s rebellious pop was catapulted into the public consciousness with the zeitgeist defining Don’t Kill My Vib’; the certified-Gold Strangers, A-List record High Fiv3, critically lauded RAW EP and new single Sucker Punch.

With performances at The Royal Variety Show, the Nobel Peace Prize and headlining Brixton Academy under her belt, Sigrid is set to tour the UK next month with George Ezra, playing arena’s including O2 London.

We have all witnessed an incredible new talent over the past two years: Sigrid has won BBC Sound of 2018, debuted at Glastonbury, lit up festivals across Reading, Roskilde, Coachella and Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, bewitched TV audiences from opening Later…with Jools Holland, The Late Late Show with James Corden and wowing Dame Helen Mirren on the Graham Norton Show.

She will play Leeds O2 Academy on Saturday November 23.

Pre-order Sigrid's album and to get priority access tickets: https://store.thisissigrid.com

Tickets go on general sale on Friday March 1