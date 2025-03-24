39 huge music events coming to North Yorkshire before Autumn 2025 - including Will Smith and Gary Barlow

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

North Yorkshire’s spring and summer looks to be an eclectic musical affair in 2025

Forgo venturing into West Yorkshire this year, as the North Yorkshire region has an incredible array of events taking place before Autumn 2025.

With spring in full swing, now seems as good a time as ever to start planning what to do as the colder months finally thaw out - and those around the area have plenty to check out during the sunnier climates this year.

From Will Smith’s first UK tour seeing him perform on the Yorkshire Coast, through to DJ Yoda bringing an air of nostalgia to venues in York, we’ve picked 39 events on your doorstep worth checking out before the nights draw to a close.

Many of the shows we’ve selected still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or Bands in Town - but what caught our eye taking place in North Yorkshire during Spring and Summer 2025?

Experience their unique blend of archival footage and innovative electronic soundscapes, creating a captivating audio-visual experience.

1. Public Service Broadcasting - March 27, York Barbican

Experience their unique blend of archival footage and innovative electronic soundscapes, creating a captivating audio-visual experience. | Provided

Photo Sales
Get ready for a night of hilarious, sing-along folk-comedy, guaranteed to have you laughing and singing along.

2. The Lancashire Hotpots - March 29, The Crescent, York

Get ready for a night of hilarious, sing-along folk-comedy, guaranteed to have you laughing and singing along. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Two days of high-energy punk rock in a classic seaside setting, featuring raw sounds and rebellious energy including The Vapours (pictured.)

3. Scarborough Punk Weekender - March 29 & 30, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall

Two days of high-energy punk rock in a classic seaside setting, featuring raw sounds and rebellious energy including The Vapours (pictured.) | Provided

Photo Sales
Raw, riotous punk energy that will set York alight, delivering a powerful and unapologetic performance.

4. Lambrini Girls - April 7, The Crescent, York

Raw, riotous punk energy that will set York alight, delivering a powerful and unapologetic performance. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTicketsMusicLive MusicNorth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice