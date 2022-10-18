Ripon set for spooky spectacular with family events planned for Halloween

With Halloween looming overhead, local businesses are getting involved in bringing people out and generate a series of fun events around the city centre. Getting young local talent in on the action as if summer had never ended.

During the summer, Ripon City held a succession of live music events to entertain visitors and locals, now the focus is on continuing the success into the autumn.

Events that include all the family are a great way to boost town traffic and keep the public involved in the market place however that happens. The impact of the pandemic has seen the rise in online shopping continuing to boom with a year on year increase of 26%. It is understandable that retailers are confronting growing concerns during the living crisis as people aim to reduce their outgoings.

A special Pumpkin Hunt has been arranged in Ripon as part of the BIDs Halloween events package this half-term.

The Business Improvement District (BID) are maximising efforts to hold a series of events including a Spooky Ripon weekend and a Pumpkin Hunt.

The Spooky Weekend runs from Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 23 and ‘calls on all ghouls and boys to get into the Halloween spirit’ across Ripon.

Prizes will be on offer for the best fancy dress costumes, and as well as the Pumpkin Hunt there will be a series of free magic shows held at the Curzon Cinema throughout half-term.

The BID said: “Our aim has always been to increase footfall; in turn spend into Ripon businesses and work towards making our city both brighter & busier. We would strongly encourage businesses (whether they are taking part or not) to send us their half-term/Halloween offers so we can promote these via our website.

"We would love you to join in with the fun and submit your half term/Halloween offers so we can promote them alongside our activities, via our website and social media channels.

“We know that people at the heart of Ripon who really make our wonderful city come alive. We really want to work together with all businesses to strive to create an enjoyable activity for families and businesses alike.”