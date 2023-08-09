Fast, loud and in your face - Status Quo tribute band set to rock Feva Festival in Knaresborough

Status Faux - A Tribute to Status Quo is to take place at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13 at 7.30pm.

The band is made up for well-known local musicians Ed Dennis and Nick Sumner, guitar and vocals; Andrew Greaves, bass, and Nigel Harrison on drums.

Fast, loud and in your face, Status Faux promise a high octane tribute to the music of Quo.

Return to glory days - Status Faux will pay Tribute to Status Quo (Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt are pictured at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13. (Picture contributed)

Covering the early albums up to present day, Status Faux live and breathe the spirit of a band whose roots go as far back as 1962 when Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster started playing music together while still schoolboys.