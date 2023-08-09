Fast, loud and in your face - Status Quo tribute band set to rock Feva Festival in Knaresborough
Status Faux - A Tribute to Status Quo is to take place at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13 at 7.30pm.
The band is made up for well-known local musicians Ed Dennis and Nick Sumner, guitar and vocals; Andrew Greaves, bass, and Nigel Harrison on drums.
Fast, loud and in your face, Status Faux promise a high octane tribute to the music of Quo.
Covering the early albums up to present day, Status Faux live and breathe the spirit of a band whose roots go as far back as 1962 when Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster started playing music together while still schoolboys.
Although the original line-up played their final gig in 2013, the band’s 60 chart hits in the UK are far from forgotten.