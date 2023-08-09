News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Fast, loud and in your face - Status Quo tribute band set to rock Feva Festival in Knaresborough

A collection of some of Harrogate’s best musicians is coming together to perform classic numbers by legendary rock band Status Quo.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

Status Faux - A Tribute to Status Quo is to take place at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13 at 7.30pm.

The band is made up for well-known local musicians Ed Dennis and Nick Sumner, guitar and vocals; Andrew Greaves, bass, and Nigel Harrison on drums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast, loud and in your face, Status Faux promise a high octane tribute to the music of Quo.

Return to glory days - Status Faux will pay Tribute to Status Quo (Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt are pictured at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13. (Picture contributed)Return to glory days - Status Faux will pay Tribute to Status Quo (Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt are pictured at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13. (Picture contributed)
Return to glory days - Status Faux will pay Tribute to Status Quo (Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt are pictured at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough this Sunday, August 13. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

    Covering the early albums up to present day, Status Faux live and breathe the spirit of a band whose roots go as far back as 1962 when Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster started playing music together while still schoolboys.

    Although the original line-up played their final gig in 2013, the band’s 60 chart hits in the UK are far from forgotten.

    Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/feva/t-rpjazkk

    Related topics:HarrogateKnaresborough