Classic rock songs as you've never heard them before at special event in Harrogate village church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hi fi technology aficiando ‘Amplifier Mike’ is promising a superb music selection at this special evening at All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow next Thursday, February 22 at 7pm

Called “KO's Magnificent Music Medley”, the event will see legendary rock and pop tracks from the last 60 years heard as they've never heard them before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is to source the setlist from vinyl, if possible, to be played on a large custom transmission line hi fi speaker system designed for optimum quality and all valve amplification.

Most Popular

Led Zeppelin tracks and more - KO's Magnificent Music Medley will take place at Kirkby Overblow Church near Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The legendary songs include classics by the likes of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles and Dire Straits plus Roberta Flack, Donna Summer, Bobby Darin and Lou Reed.

It's believed to be the first music event of its kind held at All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow since the Vinyl Sessions' fundraiser for Friends of Harrogate charity in 2020 organised by Colin Paine attracting nearly 300 people to listen to Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells album.

The event boasts excellent acoustics and a licenced bar.

The introduction will be delivered by another Vinyl Sessions stalwart, Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser who did a Q&A with producer Ken Scott in one memorable event.

Vinyl Sessions raised almost £20,000 for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity.